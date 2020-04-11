Fertiliser Company in Sevilla, Spain caught Dumping Polluted Water into Drain

ALTHOUGH the majority of Guardia Civil officers are involved directly in policing activities as decreed in the State of Alarm due to coronavirus Covid-19, some sections are still undertaking their usual duties.

One such is the Nature Protection Service Seprona and they are keeping an alert eye to activities of companies which may try to take advantage of what they perceive to be a lessening of police surveillance.

-- Advertisement --

One such company in Coria del Rio, Sevilla is involved with the production of fertiliser and officers discovered that the company decided to take a chance of remaining undiscovered by discharging contaminated water into the drains through a manhole close to its premises.

The discovery was very simple as samples of rainwater accumulated in the grounds of the business, showed, when tested, that they were polluted with waste and the company is likely to be charged with an environmental crime likely to affect public health.