Expats in Spain outraged on the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol seeing Ross Kemp in vital PPE equipment as it’s wasted

Expats in Spain have been left outraged on the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol after seeing Ross Kemp wasting vital PPE equipment for his upcoming NHS documentary.

THE investigative journalist announced the filming of a gripping new documentary focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross took to Twitter on Friday to share a video of himself wearing a PPE mask inside the hospital after announcing his new show Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline.

The clip led to people in Spain slamming the star for being ‘completely irresponsible’ and ‘tasteless’ to film a documentary about Covid-19.

Ross told his followers: ‘I’ve just been fitted for PPE and we’re about to go into an intensive care unit at Milton Keynes Hospital to witness the incredible efforts of medics treating Covid 19 patients. Please note we won’t be depleting the hospital’s PPE stock#COVID19 #coronavirus #nhs’.

He added: ‘I want to make it clear to everybody out there, even though we’re using NHS masks, we’re actually replacing those with the ones we have brought.

‘They are exactly the same standard and the Health Trusts are happy we are doing that. The reason we are wearing the same masks as the ones the doctors and nurses are wearing is so we don’t cause any alarm to the patients, so it’s about reassurance.





‘But I can assure you we are not taking anything from the NHS’.

However Ross received backlash for this in Spain across social media today, one user wrote: ‘No. Just no. If you’ve got PPE you are depleting the available supply. You have no medical training and cannot help, only hinder. You are not adhering to government advice, because this job is most definitely not essential. Go home.’

Another twitter user added: ‘Is it just me or is this absolutely ridiculous??? People are fighting for their lives, Unable to have visits from family or friends, and big Ross Kemp comes rocking up with a film crew??’

The show which will air next Thursday, to document how medics are working tirelessly on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.