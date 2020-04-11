Ex-Home secretary David Blunkett blasts ‘Sermon on the Mount’ daily coronavirus briefings by ministers

The former Home Secretary David Blunkett has blasted the daily coronavirusbriefings, saying they have become like a ‘Sermon on the Mount’.

The Labour life peer made the comments in an interview on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, during a discussion on the reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the police and political reaction to the crisis, Blunkett responded saying people are being ‘hectored’, including during the daily coronavirus briefings which have been running since March 16.

He said: ‘Actually we talk, talk, talk and we hector people, I mean the daily press briefings now just become a Sermon on the Mount’.

While the daily Downing Street briefings were initially conducted with reporters in person, they are now held virtually because of social-distancing rules.

Journalists now take part via video chat, making it harder for them to interrupt or challenge government ministers with follow-up questions.

The set-up has been criticised by many, including Telegraph political columnist Michael Deacon, who last week branded the briefings ‘pathetic’ and ‘a complete waste of time.’





‘People need clarity and candor. This evening, all they got was 24 minutes of the most pitiful, dispiriting waffle,’ he wrote of a recent press conference, lead by Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

The Guardian’s political correspondent echoed these sentiments, saying that the press conferences are welcome, ‘but not ideal in a virtual format’.

She wrote last week: ‘The ministers take your questions but the format means you cannot follow up, which means they are getting away with an awful lot of waffle and non-answers.

‘If we could get a right of reply to our questions I think it would be more worthwhile for everyone.’