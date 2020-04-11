Egypt sees Village Trying to Halt Burial of Doctor who Died from Covid-19

RESIDENTS of an Egyptian village stopped the burial of a doctor who died from the coronavirus.

Police used tear gas to disperse the residents in the Nile Delta community today (April 11), as they blocked the road to the cemetery.

-- Advertisement --

The group feared that the burial would spread contagion, officials said.

The physician died at a quarantined hospital in the city of Ismailia and her body was being transferred to her husband’s village for burial.

The officials said police fired tear gas after the residents halted the ambulance carrying the body.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

A resident said that the police got involved after security and health officials failed to persuade the villagers to open the road.



