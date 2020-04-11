EasyJet yet to confirm when airline will open as holiday makers wanting to travel to Spain may be waiting until at least September

Holidaymakers hoping to travel to Spain this summer amid several airlines announcing schedules for commercial flights, have been warned that they could be waiting until September at the earliest.

Spain, which has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, has now reported 161,852 cases of COVID-19 and 16,480 deaths as a result of the virus.

Spain’s streets, hotels beaches and bars represent ghost spots at a time when the resorts would usually be full of holidaymakers on their Easter break.

Facebook groups dedicated to popular Spanish holiday spots are full of posts by tourists asking when they will be allowed to return, but many locals are convinced that it won’t be business as usual until next year.

Several airlines have released statements that scheduled commercial flights will begin in June, including the likes of Ryanair, however main airline easy jet is still to confirm when they will be back in business.

President of Benidorm’s British Businesses Association, Karen Maling Cowles has confirmed on online travel sites: “We mustn’t build people’s hopes up – until the virus is contained, it’s not in our interests.

"I don't personally think that we're going to start recovering from this until June or July and even that's maybe early.





“But British tourism I don’t see happening until September. Because the UK is still so far behind Spain and until you have it contained, people won’t be allowed to come and have their week in Benidorm.

“Otherwise, the locals will all be scared that they’re going to get it and then it will be uncontrolled again.

“Movement is what has caused this virus to develop and it has to be contained. I don’t think that until it is contained, people can begin to start thinking about their holidays again.”

Hotels and other short-stay accommodation like campsites and caravan sites have been closed since March 26, although some businesses have stayed open to house guests who have so far been able to catch a flight home.

But even when Spain reopens its hotels for business, there is no indication that British tourists will be able to get here.

It has been estimated that a quarter of hotels on the Costa del Sol will be closed down, due to lack of tourism this year, Spain relies heavily on tourism on the summer, with its main visitors coming from the UK.

The Association of British Travel Agents spokesperson, Sean Tipton has said: “If you look at Spain, they are ahead of us in dealing with coronavirus, so that would imply they will deal with this earlier than we do and therefore their borders will probably open before ours do.”

But even if people can’t go on holiday this summer, there are plenty of options for an autumn or winter Spanish break – and some great deals will be available.

Sean said: “They will want to make sure they can get over coronavirus first, but tourism is the second or third largest employer in Spain, so they really will be very keen on getting their hotels reopened as soon as they possibly can.