EasyJet Cabin Crew Member who regularly flies to Spain’s Costa Del Sol causes public outrage after boasting he flouted lockdown rules

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0

EasyJet crew member Ashley J has sparked public outrage by hypocritically posting a message saying “ get together ” for the NHS then flouting UK lockdown rules by picking up some “non-essential” decking in his car.

 

Both EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic offered the services of their emergency trained cabin crew to NHS Nightingale centres across the UK and Ashley had volunteered to help.
Ashley’s post caused anger and outrage he flouted lockdown to pick up some decking.

Mr Jay said, “It is very important that the whole country is coming together at this time, everyone, regardless of your background, can help and volunteer and do something good for your country in a time of need.

“I think it is quite big already, it is worrying, but it is what it is, everyone has to put on their socks and take it on their head.”

But, posting to social media on Good Friday, Mr Jay Boasted on Twitter that he had taken a non-essential trip to pick up some decking that he saw someone gave away.

Ashley boasted on social media of his “little trip out” image: Twitter

The cabin crew member shared a photo of the shelves protruding from the back of his convertible and wrote: “Day 71538 of closing. I think I’ve gone mad.



