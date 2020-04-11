Covid 19:- World Health Organisation is Warning Countries Not to be Lifting Virus Lockdowns Too Early

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that lifting coronavirus restrictions too early could cause a dangerous second wave of infections.

The body responsible for leading global health responses has advised countries to be wary about ending their lockdowns too soon, despite the fact that economies are suffering.

-- Advertisement --

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that by already relaxing some of their protective measures, worst hit parts of the world like Italy and Spain could be promoting a “deadly resurgence” in infections.

He was that the organisation was working with governments to put together effective strategies for easing restrictions, but that this had to be approached with caution.

“Lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence,” Dr Ghebreyesus said. “The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly.”

Dr Ghebreyesus has warned that the virus is now spreading rapidly in other countries like Africa, where he said Covid- 19 had reached rural areas.

He added that the WHO was working with affected countries on strategies for safely and slowly easing their restrictions, but that the pandemic had exposed weaknesses in the health care systems of even the strongest nation.



