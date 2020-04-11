Covid-19 Shocking Comments as Brazil TV Anchor Suggests Concentration Camps for Sufferers

A controversial Brazilian TV host is in hot water again, after suggesting that people who contract the coronavirus should be put in concentration camps.

Marcao de Povo, has been suspended by the country´s SBT channel, after he put forward the suggestion during a newscast.

Three years ago he was booted off another network for calling a black musician, “a monkey”.

In an observation delivered live on his current programme, de Povo, suggested that concentration camps could reduce the Covid-19 problem in Brazil.

“Wouldn’t it be interesting to set up a place, with the help of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, where all the people who had symptoms, who had the coronavirus, were cared for, instead of spreading the virus the way they have been?” he said, in a comment addressed for the ears of Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Unsurprisingly, the presenter’s comments sparked a backlash on social media with many users calling him a Nazi.

“It is not just a question of conceptual ignorance and the unfortunate use of a term that refers to the genocide practised by the Nazis,” said a posting by Brazil’s Holocaust Museum in Curitiba.





“The whole concept is, in itself, explicitly harmful and criminal,” it added.

Hours after the programme was transmitted, do Povo’s employer, SBT, announced that he had been suspended.

SBT distanced itself from his comments and issued an apology to anyone who might have been offended.

“We sincerely regret that the anchor used our platform in such a way that it goes against our principles so deeply,” read the statement.

Marcao de Povo has plenty of past form in stirring things up after he his previous employers, Record TV, fired him for calling black singer Ludmilla a “monkey”.

The 40-year-old, who had run for the Brazilian parliament from his home state of Tocantins in 2010, also got a three-year ban from any political involvement in 2010, after a series of irregularities were discovered.