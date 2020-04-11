Couple take daily walk dressed as Disney characters to bring cheer during Covid-19 lockdown

MEET the couple who are spending their spare time ensuring children in Cardiff, Wales still have a smile on their faces during lockdown.

Over the past week or so residents may have noticed some very unusual sightings in the area in the form of some of our most-loved Disney characters.

That’s because a very generous couple have been using their daily exercise to walk the streets dressed up to make sure the children living in the area are still keeping their spirits high despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Adrian Currie, 31, and his partner Alex Currie, 32, run an entertainment business called Party Wales but since lockdown measures came in they haven’t been able to work.

Instead of laying around and letting their equipment go to waste they thought they’d make the most of it and do something to cheer people up.

Adrian said: “Our business is based in Cardiff but for obvious reasons business is zero. But we started to think about what we could do.

“The kids in the local area are struggling. The young kids don’t know what’s going on. It’s very sad for the little ones.





“I thought: ‘Well, I have some mascots upstairs so why not use them and go around and wave to the kids and children up the streets?’ So we did.”

Adrian said they made checks with the police and ensured everything was safe to go ahead with the plan as long as social distancing guidelines were followed.

Once they had the get-go they put their plan into action. Ever since they have been going around the area dressed up.

So far Mickey Mouse has been seen quite a bit, but Minnie Mouse has now taken over so Mickey can have a well-deserved Easter break. It’s thought other favourite characters will also make appearances soon.