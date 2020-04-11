Costa Blanca Mayor Writes Letter to Spain’s President Asking for Protective Masks

THE mayor of Pilar de la Horadada has asked President, Pedro Sanchez, to send him 50,000 masks in order to protect his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

José María Pérez has sent Sanchez a letter and told him that they’ve got plenty of money in the municipal coffers to pay for any consignment that is delivered.

Pérez, of the Partido Popular, put aside any political differences with the PSOE premier, and “thanked the government of the country for their efforts to combat Covid-19, which has unfortunately led to the loss of lives.”

The mayor then told the President that his council is already preparing a distribution plan for 50,000 masks, once they get them.

“There is no more greater priority than the safety of the Pilar residents,” the letter continued.

“I await your reply over the the long-awaited masks for the entire area, and we will do anything we can to improve the situation to reduce the impact that the crisis is having on us all.”

The mayor’s request made great reference to the community spirit and cooperation in a municipality that has many British and foreign residents, as well as second homes for domestic holidaymakers.





Pérez referred to some 20,000 masks that have been made by people across the area, in an effort co-ordinated by Civil Protection.

That’s in addition to the production of 400 3D printed protective screens and 300 sanitary gowns.

“Our residents have responded overwhelmingly by sewing masks, but the numbers that are being made are simply not enough,” he added.