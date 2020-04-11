Convicted Rapist and Sexual Predator Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges in Los Angeles

Movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been charged with a third case of alleged sexual assault in Los Angeles, Weinstein contracted coronavirus whilst in prison but has made a steady recovery.

Prosecutors said the charge of sexual battery related to the alleged assault of a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

They had initially interviewed her as a corroborating witness, but she had recently provided new information to show the alleged assault took place within the 10-year statute of limitations.

The charge has been added to a Los Angeles case that alleges Weinstein, 68, the producer of movies such as The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love, sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in 2013.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

“As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims.

“If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”



