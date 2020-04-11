BREAKING: Boy aged 11 with NO underlying health issues is among the latest 917 to die from coronavirus

AN 11-year-old boy with no underlying health issues is among a further 917 patients who have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total fatalities to 9,875.

Patients were aged between 11 and 102 years old and 33 of the 823 patients in England – aged between 29 and 94 years old – had no known underlying health condition.

Today’s daily rise is less of a jump than yesterday’s when 866 were reported to have died in English hospitals.

Scotland today confirmed a further 47 deaths, bringing the nation’s total fatalities to 542.

The rise in deaths came as ministers ramped up their calls for Britons to remain indoors on a warm Easter weekend.