Boris Johnson is making ‘very good progress’ after he spent last night playing games and watching films

Boris Johnson is making “very good progress” as he continues his recovery from Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister has been playing games and watching films in hospital.

There was no update on when he is likely to be discharged.

The movies the PM has been watching are said to include Withnail And I, starring Richard E Grant, and the Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

He has also been doing sudoku.

“The prime minister continues to make very good progress,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a brief daily update.

The prime minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has sent him letters and baby scans to lift his spirits during his time in intensive care.

Ms Symonds sent daily updates, including images of their unborn child, according to a Downing Street source.

The couple have not seen each other since he was admitted to hospital almost a week ago.





After coming out of intensive care, the prime minister recently became able to take short walks between periods of rest while being treated for coronavirus on a low-dependency ward.