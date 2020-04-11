Boris Johnson is making ‘very good progress’ after he spent last night playing games and watching films

By
Samantha Day
-
0

Boris Johnson is making “very good progress” as he continues his recovery from Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister has been playing games and watching films in hospital.

There was no update on when he is likely to be discharged.

The movies the PM has been watching are said to include Withnail And I, starring Richard E Grant, and the Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

He has also been doing sudoku.

“The prime minister continues to make very good progress,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a brief daily update.

Ms Symonds sent daily updates, including images of their unborn child, according to a Downing Street source.

The couple have not seen each other since he was admitted to hospital almost a week ago.


After coming out of intensive care, the prime minister recently became able to take short walks between periods of rest while being treated for coronavirus on a low-dependency ward.



