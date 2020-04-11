Back to Work on April 13 For Non-Essential Workers in Spain as Recoverable Paid Leave Ends

From Monday April 13, workers who were previously considered to be non-essential can go back to work.

THIS is due to the fact that the period of recoverable paid leave introduced by the government has officially ended. In short, this dictates that all workers and companies who were previously allowed to operate, as outlined under the first royal decree on March 14, can go back to work.

-- Advertisement --

The decision to strictly close all non-essential businesses was taken in order to further reduce mobility across the nation and decrease the risk of infection between citizens, as this has flattened the curve of infection and relieved tension on the Intensive Care Units.

This period of time was purposefully held during the festive Easter holiday to ensure that only eight working days were lost. During this time employers were to guarantee the wages of their employees; however, these lost working days were meant to be recovered before December 31.

Although the curve of infections and deaths is currently progressing in a relatively positive way, there is still a risk of a further outbreak, therefore citizens must still act consciously with their actions to avoid the propagation of the virus.

Now that this time period has passed, workers who were physically going to work may return to their jobs under the previous quarantine restrictions laid out before March 29. This does not include workers who have been issued ERTEs or businesses told to shut since the beginning of the State of Alarm such as bars and leisure centres.

However, those allowed to return to work include:





The construction industry

Electricians

Plumbers

Offices who included in the essential workers decree and have no option to work from home

Factories who specialise in retail trade or production lines, which were previously considered to be non-essential workers due to the services they provided

Finally, it includes all of the workers who were previously considered as providers of essential services

This does not include: