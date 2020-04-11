As Spain’s holidays collapse on the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca Flybe staff offered jobs have contracts revoked due to crisis

As Spain’s holidays collapse on the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca Flybe staff who had been offered jobs have had contracts revoked due to coronavirus crisis.

It is estimated that around one in 10 people are dependent on tourism for their livelihood. Many now have faced unemployment, shortly after loosing their jobs with Flybe.

-- Advertisement --

The coronavirus has created a global crisis for the world’s airlines which could drive a number of them into bankruptcy.

Flights from the UK have all but been grounded, with a limited schedule operating for repatriating stranded tourists.

The current advice from the UK government is to avoid all but non-essential travel – this was recently in place until mid-April, although has been extended “indefinitely”.

Liz Humphries who was employed by Flybe, was left devastated when she lost her job when they plummeted into administration earlier this year, but jumped onto the opportunity to apply for new airlines just before the summer season started.

However due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liz has been left devastated after a well known airline had to revoke her contract due to flights being grounded.





She told the Euro Weekly News: “I was absolutely gutted, I was just getting ready to start in time for the summer season and I couldn’t wait to get back into the skies, hopefully this is only for short term and I can get back to doing what I do best.

“I know a lot of people I used to work with at Flybe are in the same situation. It can’t be helped but hopefully we will all come through this.”

Although Liz has managed to get a job in her local Tesco to help supermarkets keep the food supply going during the crisis.