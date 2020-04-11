Around 3 million Brits are going hungry because of Coronavirus

MORE than three million Brits are going hungry because of the coronavirus crisis, experts claim.

Self-isolation and unemployment due to the outbreak means many have gone without eating in the past three weeks.

The startling figures come from research carried out by the Food Foundation which found that drastic drops in income have pushed families to poverty.

Researchers said that 6 per cent of surveyed adults, the equivalent of three million people, had gone without meals since the lockdown.

While 16 per cent, representing 8.1 million people, said they had experienced food insecurity because of Covid-19.

Executive director of the Food Foundation, Anna Taylor said: “There is a food poverty problem that has not been dealt with, and we’re seeing the results of that now.

“On top of that, we have new problems around isolation and shortages – people are telling us they simply can’t get out to get the food they need.”





The study of 4,343 adults, carried out with You Gov, found that 3 per cent had gone without food for the entire day.

Twenty five per cent said they were going hungry because they could not leave their homes to get to shops.

Half of those surveyed said they were struggling with food because of supply problems caused by the pandemic.

The Food Foundation wants the government to set up a task force to help address the food problems experienced by Brits that are short of cash during the crisis.