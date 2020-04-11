A downturn of social media nastiness from expats after psychologist called for calm on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca

Expats rally in support for acts of kindness during lockdown on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca during tough going lock down conditions.
Expat residents have rallied in support after psychologist and medium Julian Jenkins called for calm and rational thinking during lockdown.
Yesterday we ran an article with words of advice from world famous Julian Jenkins and the reaction instantly saw a down turn in nastiness comments on social media across all channels and media sections across Spain in the English language.
Hundreds of expats supported the words of Jenkins as they contacted the Euro Weekly News:
“What a great piece, especially concerning the comments. Absolutely normal people turn in to experts with their keyboards, using expletives they wouldn’t dream about in normal everyday conversation. It’s getting to everyone, true but the alternative to it is not worth thinking about. The whole world is in this try to make the best of it” said Philip from Spain
They want to remember and consider those of us who, by choice or circumstances, live this way normally without going mad.
They may be isolated and stuck at home but by being this way they are probably not only saving their own lives but the lives of others as well” said Mike Brister
Although studying the large down turn in spiteful and nasty comments it does appear that expats in general have heeded the advice which can only be a positive as expats continue on the long run of lockdown as Phil Saunders from Fuengirola pointed out:
” It was great to see yesterday a large downturn in Social media nastiness, I’m a member of many groups on Facebook especially, across the spectrum it was turning nasty, I shared the article from Julian in the groups I participate in and there was a clear down turn, many didn’t comment but I presume read the article and the down turn began, we are all in this together, yes of course we will have different opinions, but manners cost nothing as my grandmother used to say to us”