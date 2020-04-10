YouTuber sparks outrage after eating live animals in ASMR videos despite coronavirus link to exotic animals

A YOUTUBE star has sparked outrage over videos of her abusing and then eating animals alive.

Critics say Korean YouTuber ‘Ssoyoung’ has taken her viral ‘ASMR mukbang’ videos too far, posting distressing footage for her 3.4 million subscribers.

ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response) is a term used for a phenomenon that people say brings ‘immense pleasure from watching or listening to everyday habits like whispering, hair brushing, folding clothes.’

That is coupled with mukbang – which means ‘eating broadcast’ in South Korea – the phrase translates into viewers having positive reactions to watching people binge-eat or consume uncommon delicacies.

Ssoyoung largely sticks to seafood as she brings out trays of live giant lobsters, squid, and eels, according to TooFab.

Some can be seen flailing their tentacles about before she either sticks a knife into them or hits them, before eating them.

One video entitled ‘Beautiful Girl in a Forest Full of Mysteries’ has her dressed as Alice in Wonderland as she dances around the woods before finding an octopus hanging from a tree – and picks it up, plays with it and then shoves it in her mouth.





The magical land also holds a two-foot eel slithering on the ground, waiting for her to eat it as well.

Ssoyoung has now come under fire from other YouTubers, with Ethan Klein calling for her to have her videos removed.

He said in a recent post: “I think she knows that if she wasn’t acting at least a little squeamish and nervous about it, then she would be seen as a total sociopath.

“But she clearly loves torturing animals. No question about it.”

In another distressing video, she pours salt on a tank full of live eels and laughs maniacally as they thrash about, clearly in distress.