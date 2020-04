COSTA Almeria artists have put lockdown confinement to music.

Performing a song composed by Mojacar Institute teacher Esther Chamorro, the video montage of the singers, dancers and musicians they show that the state of alarm restrictions have not stopped them from doing what they love best, while urging citizens to stay at home.

The performances are the artists’ contribution to making the state of alarm situation a little bit more bearable, commented Esther on her Youtube platform