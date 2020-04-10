Universities Ask UK Government for £2bn Bailout after Loss of High Tuition Fees

Universities are asking for a £2 billion bailout out after a loss of high tuition fees from overseas students.

INSTITUTIONS across the country are asking the government to step in to save their research programmes, which they say are threatened due to people no longer paying the high tuition fees.

The Times newspaper has reported that education bosses believe that they face a loss of up to £7 billion if all international students steer clear of the UK.

Last year, the number of Chinese students at UK universities was reported to have skyrocketed within a five-year period, growing by 34 per cent and 120,000 enrolled.

It is believed that less than 40 per cent of Chinese students will return to the UK to continue their studies. Most overseas students come from China and pay up to three times the £9,250 a year that Britons pay.

Universities in the UK want the government to double its research funding to £4 billion in the coming educational year.



