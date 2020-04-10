Turkey Sends Planeloads of PPE & Coronavirus Supplies to Britain

Turkey has sent planeloads of emergency equipment, including PPE, to Britain to help medics fighting Covid-19.

The first flight from Ankara took off today carrying personal protective equipment including surgical masks, N95 industrial masks and hazmat suits.

The Defence Ministry has also stated that a second flight is due to be arriving in the UK on Saturday.

The items were sent in boxes displaying the words of 13th century Sufi Poet Jalaluddin Rumi: ‘After hopelessness, there is so much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun.’

Meanwhil, the German army has donated sixty ventilators to the NHS, for the patients battling coronavirus. Officials have been desperate to produce enough equipment for patients, with the peak of the disease expected this month.

In the past weeks, Turkey has similarly donated medical supplies to Italy, Spain – who like the UK are Nato allies – as well as five countries in the Balkans.



