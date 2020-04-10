Spain´s Covid-19 Lockdown Cheats in the Murcia Region are Branded as “Bad People”

THE Murcia region health minister has called local residents “bad people” for breaking State of Alarm confinement rules.

That´s in spite of them having to isolate because they might have been infected with the coronavirus.

Manuel Villegas said that the police had received around a hundred daily complaints about individuals who ought to be at home because of health concerns, but they simply chose to venture out illegally.

“I can´t say it any more clearly”, stated Villegas. “These are just bad people”.

Over 16,000 people in the Murcia region are being monitored to see if they have been infected with Covid-19, with another 22,000 suspected of being in contact with them.

Up to Wednesday(April 8th), there had been 71 arrests across the Murcia region, with authorities sanctioning close to 14,000 people for breaking the confinement law.

Villegas said that a comprehensive testing regime of people presenting Covid-19 symptoms has been carried out, and any required tests are done within a day.





He cautioned over anybody getting complacent in the battle against the coronavirus, despite the flattening out of the curve measuring new cases and fatalities.

“We must not let our guard down, as the risks are still very high”, the minister stated.