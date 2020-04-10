Spain’s Costa Blanca Resort of Torrevieja Disclosing Covid-19 Figures for First Time

TORREVIEJA mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has published details of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths in the city for the very first time.

The figures show that 19 people from the municipality have so far died from the coronavirus, with 219 confirmed cases in the area.

-- Advertisement --

Some of the more serious cases have been treated at Torrevieja Hospital whilst the rest have stayed in isolation at home.

Dolón, along with 11 other fellow-mayors covered by the Torrevieja Health Department, was given the details yesterday (April 9), and told not to make them public.

The city council has repeatedly asked the Health Department operator, Ribera Salud, for local figures, as opposed to the daily tally that covers the whole of Alicante Province.

That request was finally acceded to yesterday, and Dolón said he had no qualms at all about putting his city’s Covid-19 statistics into the public domain.

“We were asked not to give out the details, but like the other mayors in the region, I believe that these figures should be released,” he added.





Meanwhile there are fewer than 50 people getting treated for Covid-19 in Torrevieja Hospital from across the Health Department area.

That’s in stark contrast to the situation a fortnight ago when the hospital’s ITU as well as a designated floor for less serious sufferers was getting close to capacity.