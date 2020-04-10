Spain’s Cost Del Sol starts rapid Covid-19 testing across elderly care homes

MALAGA has distributed approximately 15,600 rapid Covid-19 tests across elderly care homes and residencies across the Costa Del Sol. They will be used to test both residents and staff at elderly care homes, regardless of whether they are showing Covid-19 symptoms or not.

If the test is negative, they will be tested again using a more thorough test (PCR), to ensure they are free of the virus. Around 19 elderly people from care homes in Malaga are reported to have died from coronavirus to date.

-- Advertisement --

Andalucia’s Department of Heath and Families received approximately 90,000 rapid test kits from the Government. Around 15,600 were delivered to Malaga, as well as Córdoba (12,000), Cádiz (10,800), Granada (9,600), Jaén (9,600), Almería (7,200) and Huelva (6,000).