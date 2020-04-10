Spain issues STRICT guidelines for companies & staff returning to work on Monday amid lockdown

THE Spanish government has issued strict guidelines for both employers and staff who are returning to work on Monday during the country’s lockdown.

Companies and organisations in essential industries (related to food and health production/services, amongst others) which were put under house arrest over the last two weeks, can now open for business on Monday. However, the government has issued strict guidelines for both employers and staff to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions on movement remain, and staff must restrict their movements to travel to and from work only, the government said. The Ministry of Health has asked employers to intensify hygiene, by ensuring workplaces are regularly sanitised and disinfected. They must also ensure that adequate distances are maintained between employees.

The Ministry of Health’s Minister Salvador Illa also urged employers to stagger work arrival and finish times to avoid overcrowding on public transport. “We want employers to be flexible with arrival times and leave times to reduce the number of passengers on public transport,” reiterated María José Rallo del Olmo, Transport General Secretary.

The government has also urged the use of face masks, however, many doubt whether this can be realistically achieved given the current shortage of face masks. Finally, Illa has advised those who have been in close contact with coronavirus patients, or have Covid-19 symptoms to refrain from returning to work.

In addition, the Ministry of Industries has produced a separate guide for factories and large operations, which will be available shortly, said the government.



