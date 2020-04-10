Significant drop in new coronavirus contagions on Costa Almeria

ALMERIA has registered a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus contagions today, Friday.

Another five people have tested positive for the virus since Thursday, compared with 17 in the previous 24 hours. This puts the provincial contagion total at exactly 400.

Of these, 169 cases have required hospitalisation and 33 treatment in intensive care.

Ten more coronavirus patients have recovered since yesterday, bringing the total number to 73.

Tragically another two patients have lost their lives. Almeria’s Covid-19 fatality tally is now 29.