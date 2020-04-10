Restricted vehicle access throughout summer to Cabo de Gata natural park beaches on Costa Almeria

VEHICLE access to the stunning strip of Cabo de Gata natural park beaches running from the west of San Jose to Cala Carbon in Nijar will be restricted throughout the summer months.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Agriculture, Stockbreeing, Fishing and Sustainable Development Territorial Delegation has established the prohibition on access to all but authorised vehicles from, June 13 and September 20.

According to Junta figures, more than 200,000 people visited the beaches during last year’s restriction period.

The same resolution published in the Junta de Andalucia Official Bulletin also establishes a maximum number of groups of five canoes, kayaks or similar along the natural park’s coastline during the summer without requiring express authorisation for non-commercial activity.

The authorisation will establish the specific conditions aimed at guaranteeing the preservation of the coastal eco-system and the use of maritime public areas. The exception will be a life-saving situation.