Pure Grit Grandad: 101-year-old British man leaves hospital and gives the thumbs up after beating Covid-19

A 101-YEAR-OLD grandad became the oldest Briton to beat coronavirus as he was sent home from a Worcestershire NHS Trust hospital today.

Hospital bosses said they were ‘delighted’ that Keith Watson, the 101-year-old who had recovered after battling with the virus for two weeks, gave a thumbs up with nurses as he was discharged in a wheelchair.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “Elderly people are among the worst affected by coronavirus, 27 per cent of over-80’s need hospital treatment if they catch it.”

Mr Watson’s grandson, Benjamin Watson, said on Facebook: “My wonderful Grandad at 101 contracting Coronavirus and beating it. What an absolute trooper!

“Thank you to everyone at the NHS. Can’t wait to see him when this is all over x.”

In a picture shared by Worcestershire NHS Trust on Twitter, Mr Watson can be seen giving thumbs up with frontline workers as he left the hospital, the NHS worker who drove him home said he felt “honoured” to help the 101-year-old.

Luke Serrell, a volunteer ambulance driver who took Keith home said: “I volunteered to transport positive patients in our ambulance as there is a lot that are beating the virus and want to go home.





“I feel honoured to be doing this as there is so much going on and it is great seeing the survivors of Covid-19 especially Keith as he is 101 and he is such a great bloke to chat to.

“It is scary times but I’m proud to be on the front line helping.”