Prince Andrew Seen Out of Hiding for First Time in 3 Months

PRINCE ANDREW has been seen for the first time time in three months with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew, 60, has not been seen in public since January, when he arrived at Sandringham to join the Queen and Prince Philip for lunch.

The Duke of York was seen packing cupcakes into gift bags for the Thames Hospice in Windsor in a series of photographs posted to Instagram.

The images are also the first time he has been seen with the the Duchess of York since he stepped down from royal duties three months ago – after the allegations of his controversial involvement with sex-slave Virginia Roberts.

The Prince was forced to quit frontline royal duties following a car-crash Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in November, in which he failed to apologise for befriending billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal also denied sweating heavily on the dance floor at Tramp nightclub with her, on the basis he had suffered from a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.



