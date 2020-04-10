Poland Launches Vending Machines Dispensing Coronavirus Protective Goods

VENDING machines selling face masks, gloves and hand washes in the fight against Covid-19, have popped up in Poland’s two largest cities.

Seven units have been installed on the streets of Warsaw and Krakow, and there are plans for many more in a major roll out launched by the Polish Vending Association.

The idea is sure to spread internationally, but there is added impetus under Poland’s new crisis laws, because as of next week, everybody will have to wear a mask in public spaces.

Aleksander Wasik, head of the Vending Association, said that the roll out would make sure the people in his industry would keep their jobs as a result of the initiative.

“What has happened because of the pandemic is a major blow to everyone.

“Many machine operators became very concerned as they viewed going bankrupt as a distinct possibility,” he added.



