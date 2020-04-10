New Cases of Coronavirus and Deaths Continue to Fall as Spain Records 605 Deaths in 24 Hours

THE number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now recached 157,022, however the increase in total cases has been 3 per cent, a smaller number than on Thursday when they increased by 3.9 per cent.

Although the battle is far from over, the curve of infection in Spain continues to decline, bringing with it a glimpse of optimism as the pandemic’s progression appears to slow down. Both the rates of contagion and deaths as a result of the coronavirus continue to follow a downward trend.

Yesterday, on Good Friday, the Ministry of Health recorded that the number of new coronavirus cases had risen to 157,022, 3 per cent of more new infections compared to Thursday when they increased by 3.9 per cent. Yesterday Spain registered an increase of 5,576 new cases.

In the last 24 hours there have sadly been 605 deaths, which brings the total number of fatalities in the country to 15,843. The positive data records that 55,668 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far, an increase of 3,503 since yesterday.