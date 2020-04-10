Mayor Warns That Cars in Sotogrande Have Tripled as People Flock to Their Luxurious Villas in the South of Spain

THE Sotogrande urbanisation, renowned for its luxurious villas and affluent residents, on the Andalucian coast of Cadiz has recorded a threefold increase in the number of cars in the area. According to the mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boiz, the resort, located in the municipality of Cadiz, in close proximity to both Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol has increased its surveillance and security barriers at all points.

The government sub-delegation in Cadiz denies that there has been movement of traffic and displacement and assures that the “floating” population had moved before the decree.

However, these figures have been raised in the last few days, coinciding with the start of the Easter holidays. The San Roque Town Hall argues that the number of cars entering the area has tripled. Furthermore, the turnover of three supermarkets in the shopping centre has increased by 50 per cent.

The information provided by the sub-delegation in Cadiz and San Roque’s own mayor are inherently contradictory. The former assures that there are “controls being carried out every weekend and at Easter precisely to avoid this” from happening. The Guardia Civil has backed this up by saying that there are “hardly any displacements.”

The mayor of San Roque has proposed that maybe “secondary roads have become the real highways. As people can circulate without any restrictions” as he assures that “many people are arriving.”