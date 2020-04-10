Hostile Man Bites Police Officer for Attempting to Explain Lockdown Rules

A MAN has been arrested for biting a police officer, as she attempted to explain the lockdown rules to him.

Police were called to Drake Street, Rochdale, at around 6.40pm on Thursday (April 9) to reports of a man causing a disturbance.

The officers attempted to explain to the man that in line with government guidelines around Covid-19, that people should not be going outside unnecessarily or go around to other people’s homes.

As the engagement went on, the police officers were met with punches and a 21-year-old police constable was indeed bitten.

She had to go to hospital, before being discharged to recover at home.

The officer said this incident was a ‘stark contrast’ to the support she has felt from the public over the last few days.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, domestic violence assault, section 18 assault with intent to resist arrest and regulation 8 of the Health Protection Regulation 2020.



