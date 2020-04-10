Main airline Ryanair announce when they will resume flights to Spain Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca Airports

MAIN AIRLINE RYANAIR ANNOUNCE WHEN THEY RESUME FLIGHTS TO SPAIN’S COSTA DEL SOL AND COSTA BLANCA AIRPORTS.

Ryanair have confirmed a normal schedule of commercial flights won’t happen until June 17, 2020.

The airline is now waiving the change fee for any flights booked up to the end of May, which can be changed to date up until the end of August.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “As most EU countries have imposed flight bans or other restrictions, over 90% of Ryanair’s aircraft are grounded for the coming weeks.

“We will comply with these restrictions at all times. We are working with EU Governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights is very low.

“All the aircraft are disinfected daily. With low loads, social distancing is being optimised on-board.

“We ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.





“Ryanair apologises sincerely for the unprecedented grounding of our aircraft fleet, and any schedule disruptions this may have caused, but we must all work together with EU Governments to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens and our health services.”

However EasyJet has announced that all flights will remain grounded indefinitely.

While they have not revealed when they plan to begin operating again, they have said they are complying with the latest government regulations.

The airline is allowing passengers to change their flights free of charge to any future date and have released their winter flight schedule early.