Italy set to extend lockdown until 3 May as country mourns 570 more Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

TODAY, Italy has reported 570 more fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total death toll to 18,849. However, both deaths and newly diagnosed Covid-19 rates have started to decline.

The Government has confirmed a slowdown in the curve of contagions, and an increase in the number of recoveries. The number of people that have recovered from the virus continues to climb to 30,455, while the number of intensive care patients also dropped for the seventh consecutive day.

-- Advertisement --

The northern Lombardy region remains the epicentre of the Italian outbreak, which now accounts for 10,238 fatalities. To contain the outbreak, the Italian Government extended its lockdown halting most production and business activities in Italy until April 13, which is expected to be extended further. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce an extension of the lockdown until 3 May soon.

According to Italian news sources, the lockdown rules for business and citizens are likely to be maintained with a few exceptions, such as agricultural machinery factories, books/stationery shops, which would be allowed to reopen from 14 April.



