‘Gun-Toting Teen’ brutally executes girlfriend’s parents after argument over coronavirus social distancing rules

Khari Sanford, 18, allegedly confessed to murdering Dr Beth Potter, 52, and her husband Robin Carre, 57, who were found shot in the back of their heads in a ‘brutal execution’ after a row over coronavirus social distancing.

Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue, both 18, are accused of murdering university doctor Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, who were both found shot in the back of the head.

A police spokesman said that Sanford was dating the couple’s adopted daughter, Miriam Potter Carre, and the younger pair were recently kicked out of the family home because they weren’t following “social distancing rules.”

It is alleged that Miriam was angry at her mum and dad and was last month overheard telling Sanford at school that her parents had “bands” of money and were “rich.”

Sanford and Larrue have both been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged roles in the “calculated” and “brutal execution,” say police in the US city of Madison, Wisconsin.

Under US law, Sanford could also face an added penalty if convicted of carrying out the killings with a dangerous weapon.

The Alibi

Police also accused Miriam of lying to police when she was asked where she and Sanford were on the night of March 30 as she claimed they had spent the night at an Airbnb rental where they were forced to stay after being kicked out of her parents’ home and went to bed after watching a film.





However, CCTV showed a van that appeared similar to hers close to the crime scene, according to police. Sanford allegedly confessed to the killings when he visited a friend on March 31, saying he’d shot the parents “in the back of the head,” said police.

For legal reasons and data protection there is no picture of Miriam Potter Carre, Miriam has not been charged with a crime and the case continues.