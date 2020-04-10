Grim day for coronavirus deaths in Spain’s Balearic Islands

ANOTHER eight people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the Balearic Islands over the last 24 hours.

The increase comes after the previous day’s zero for new Covid-19 deaths in the archipelago.

The number of fatalities now stands at 97.

Also since Thursday a further 40 cases of the virus have been diagnosed, according to Health Ministry figures.

The islands’ current total for cases testing positive stands at 1,488.

The spokesman for the infectious disease management autonomous committee, Javier Arranz, warned earlier this week that the Balearics are at a stage of the pandemic in which the curve in contagions curve would fluctuate up and down.

Arranz commented that it would be necessary to wait “a few days” to see whether the curve started to move downwards permanently.





The best news on the Covid-19 front is that 737 people in the archipelago who have tested positive have recovered from the illness.