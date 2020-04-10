Gibraltar agrees to Allow Eight Canadians to disembark from Round the World Cruise Ship

AFTER receiving an appeal for help from the Canadian High Commission in London, the Gibraltar government has allowed the MV Viking Sun Cruise Ship to enter the Bay and disembark seven passengers and one crewman.

Although there are no known cases of Covid-19 on board the vessel (which has the capacity to transport 930 passengers and 480 members of crew), for safety’s sake it was not allowed to dock alongside the Cruise Terminal.

-- Advertisement --

All eight are Canadian citizens who will catch a BA flight from Gibraltar to London Heathrow today (April 10) and will then fly home to Canada.