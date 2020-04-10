Finnish Man in Costa del Sol Arrested For Walking Around Fuengirola Naked and Shouting That He Had Coronavirus

A MAN has been sent to prison after being stopped and fined three different times for not abiding to the quarantine restrictions and for walking around on the streets of Fuengirola without clothing. The judicial authority has ordered that the Finnish man should be sent to prison for repeated disobedience.

The event took place on March 31, as the individual was stopped by police for the third consecutive day. The day of his arrest, police were warned by a neighbour that a naked person was walking around the streets shouting that he had coronavirus.

The police officers went to the scene with appropriate protection and located the man who fit the description. The individual had a very aggressive attitude and as he ignored all police requests, they were forced to arrest him for repeated disobedience.

According to the investigation, this person had been identified previously and warned about being out on the streets after police had taken him home and reiterated the fact that you are not allowed to be on the streets without a justifiable reason. These facts were brought to the attention of a competent judicial authority who then ordered his admission to prison.