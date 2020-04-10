Ex Liverpool Player & Manager Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for Covid-19

FORMER Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. However, he is not showing any symptoms, his family have announced.

The 69-year-old former Celtic and Scotland was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection, which required intravenous antibiotics. After being admitted, he was routinely tested for coronavirus. “Unexpectedly, the test result was positive, but he remains asymptomatic,” according to the Dalglish family.

The Dalglish family released the following statement to supporters:

“Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics. In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for Covid-19, despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead. He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected. He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.”



