WATCH: Cross-border medication delivery for Spain-based Portuguese stuck in home country under lockdown

SPAIN-BASED Portuguese citizens stuck in their home country under lockdown restrictions got much-needed medication thanks to a collaboration between the Spanish Red Cross and Guardia Civil and Portugal’s GNR Republican National Guard.

La @guardiacivil, en colaboración @CruzRojaEsp y la GNR portuguesa, ha participado en un dispositivo de entrega de medicamentos a través de la frontera hispano-lusa ante la imposibilidad de los solicitantes de poder acceder a ellos.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/pCi5mtr1O9 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 10, 2020

All three of the Portuguese live and work in Spain, but found themselves trapped in their holiday homes in Bemposta after the border between the two nations was closed.

They all got in touch with the Red Cross to see if they could help get their regular prescriptions to them, the nearest authorised border crossing point for travellers and goods being some 100 kilometres away.

The Red Cross got the Guardia on board, who in turn contacted the Portuguese authorities.





The result was the literal handing across the border of the medications to the GNR officers, who then did the home deliveries.

At the same time the Guardia and Red Cross handed over a donation of materials for a Bemposta residence for the elderly from the pharmacy in Fermoselle, where two of the Portuguese nationals are usually based.