Covid-19 Recovering UK PM Boris Johnson’s Dad Tells Son to Take it Easy

BORIS JOHNSON’S father has told the BBC that he doesn’t expect his son to be returning to full Prime Ministerial duties soon.

Stanley Johnson said that his son, who was moved from intensive care at St Thomas’s Hospital in London, where he was being treated for Covid-19, “must rest” and cannot return “straight back to Downing Street to pick up the reins.”

Stanley Johnson added that he was “amazingly thankful” for the efforts of the NHS and also that he was very appreciative of the nation’s outpouring of support.

In a statement, Downing Street announced on Thursday evening that Boris Johnson had been moved from intensive care back to the ward “where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

He was taken into hospital last Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted, and was moved to intensive care the following day.

Johnson’s 79-year-old father was full of praise in his BBC interview this Friday morning: “Relief is the right word. I feel tremendously grateful obviously on behalf of the family, Boris’s family, my family, family members all over the place, and also, of course, amazingly thankful as well. Thankful for the tremendous outpouring of which we have seen.”

But he warned his son must rest. “This is pretty straightforward now. He must rest up. As I understand it … he has moved from the ICU into a recovery unit, but I don’t think you can say this is out of the woods now,” he said.





“He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”

He also explained his son’s illness had highlighted the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.