Covid-19 hospital admissions have dropped in Spain’s Costa Blanca, with discharges on the rise

ALICANTE Province has registered eight coronavirus deaths and 112 new infections in the last 24 hours, but the government has confirmed the flipside is more positive.

Valencia Community as a whole, taking into account Valencia and Castellon, has recorded 29 fatalities since yesterday, while the Generalitat Valenciana has confirmed the number of hospital admissions have fallen and the number of discharges increased.

Regional Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, in her daily Covid-19 update, said the 112 new cases in the province of Alicante is more than double the number recorded yesterday (47).

-- Advertisement --

But Barceló explained this is due to the fact that more tests are being carried out, so people with symptoms who had not yet been tested are included in the statistics, as well as social health personnel who are also being analysed.

“There are no more infections, but more tests performed,” insisted the councillor.

On a more positive note, the number of discharges is 2,085 to date with 313 new recoveries in 48 hours. This represents the second highest number of cures recorded in two days in the Valencia Community.

Of the total number of discharges 705 have left hospitals in the province of Alicante (73 more than recorded yesterday).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deaths in the Community now stands at 796, with 318 of those in Alicante Province.



