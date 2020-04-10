Costa del Sol’s Malaga province loses first Guardia Civil officer to coronavirus

THE Guardia Civil has paid tribute to officer Francisco Martínez Cordero, the first known officer in the Malaga Province to die of coronavirus.

Veteran Martínez Cordero, 59, passed away after a week and a half in ICU yesterday at the Regional Hospital of Antequera.

Minutes earlier, colleagues and friends paid a touching tribute outside the hospital, before passing through the streets nearby, sounding their sirens.

-- Advertisement --

The Unified Association of Guardia Civil (AUGC) said the officer, who was stationed with the Traffic Detachment of Antequera, Malaga, “was very loved and respected by his colleagues.”

Antequera Guardia Civil Traffic Detachment posted a touching video with the message: “So long, Francisco Martinez Cordero… Antequera Guardia Civil Traffic Detachment will never be the same. Our deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues.

“Rest in Peace always bro… we accompany you on your last trip. An indescribable, and immense gesture. Brothers.”



Zveřejnil(a) Antonio Díaz García dne Čtvrtek 9. dubna 2020

The father-of-two, who had just become a grandfather, completed 40 years of service. Both the Guardia Civil and the AUGC have sent their “deepest condolences” to family, friends and colleagues.

Last night, health staff at the hospital also paid tribute to Martínez Cordero, who they said since his admission had been grateful “for the care provided and regretted that instead of patrolling he had to be a burden on the hospital.”

His wife is currently quarantined in the Antequera barracks under the care of fellow officers to ensure she has not contracted the virus.