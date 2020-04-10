Costa Almeria airport March passenger numbers plummet due to Covid-19 crisis

INEVITABLY Almeria airport’s March passenger numbers are way down on the same month last year as a consequence of the coronavirus state of alarm.

The figures reveal a 62.2 per cent drop on the same month of 2019, or getting on for 21,000.

Just short of 20,400 passengers went through the provincial airport last month. Of these 15,334 were on domestic flights, representing a decrease of 64.7 per cent on a year earlier.

A total of 5,045 passengers travelled on international flights, 54.1 per less than March 2019.

The number of flights for the month was down 41.5 per cent.

Looking at the figures for the first quarter of the year, 91,966 passengers used Almeria airport, nearly one-third less than last year.

Almeria airport terminal building was closed to the public on March 24 due to the lack of flights under the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions, although it has remained operational for essential flights.



