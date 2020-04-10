Coronavirus-Hit Spain Gets Saluted By Greece in Athens Ceremony

GREECE showed some strong solidarity with Spain today(April 10th) by hoisting up the Spanish Flag at the Greek Parliament building in Athens.

The event was attended by the Spanish Ambassador, Enrique Viguera, who then went along to a repeat ceremony at the Greek Foreign Ministry building.

The Greek Parliament´s president, Konstantinos Tasoulas, authorised that Spain´s flag would fly from the historic building for three days, and the structure will also be lit up at night with the flag´s colours.

The commemorations also included Tasoulas and Greek Foreign Office ministers accompanying Ambassador Viguera to the monument of the Unknown Soldier, where they paid tribute to both countries.

Last week Greek authorities raised the flag of Italy on public buildings across Athens.

Greece itself has not suffered as badly from the coronavirus as other European countries, due to the introduction of early tight lockdown restrictions.



