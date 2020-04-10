China declares that dogs are companions and should not be eaten, signalling change to brutal meat trade

CHINA has stated that dogs should be treated as pets, not livestock, for the first time – a move campaigners hope could signal and end to the country’s brutal cat and dog meat trade.

It comes after Chinese authorities imposed an immediate ban on eating and trading wild animals in response to coronavirus, which is believed to have first spread to humans at a ‘wet’ market in Wuhan.

“With the progress of human civilisation and the public’s concern and preference for animal protection, dogs have changed from traditional domestic animals to companion animals,” China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

“Dogs are generally not regarded as livestock and poultry around the world, and China should also not manage them as livestock and poultry.”

The announcement was published on Wednesday alongside a draft document of the National Genetic Resources – a list of which livestock can be legally traded for meat, fur and medical purposes.

While the official list has never included dogs or cats, it is the first time Chinese authorities have explained their omission. The document is open to public consultation until May 8.

An estimated 10 million dogs a year are killed for China’s dog meat trade, which is thought to be consumed infrequently by less than 20 per cent of the population, according to Humane Society International (HSI).



