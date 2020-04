The UK’s Coronavirus death toll today jumped by 953 to 8,931 according to figures released by all home nations.

England recorded 866 new deaths, while the other 87 were confirmed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

-- Advertisement --

The preliminary figure – the official toll has yet to be released by the Department of Health – would be the darkest day yet in Britain’s crisis.

It comes after a top government adviser warned today Britain won’t know for weeks whether the draconian lockdown can be eased.