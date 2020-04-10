Boris Johnson is back on his feet as his condition stabilises but No 10 warns his recovery is only the ‘beginning’

Boris Johnson has been up and about as his recovery continues from coronavirus, Downing Street revealed tonight.

THE PM has been doing ‘short walks’ – although No 10 stressed that he is still having to rest.

It is the latest major sign of improvement after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care last night.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving is aid to his recovery.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”

Earlier, it emerged the PM had waved to show his ‘gratitude’ to NHS staff as he was moved out of intensive care.





But No 10 have stressed that Mr Johnson is only ‘beginning his recovery’ – playing down the prospect of him returning to work any time soon.

Ministers have been speculating it could take weeks before Mr Johnson is back in action.