Andalucia government funding to help smallest towns in Spain’s Costa Almeria fight coronavirus

SIXTY small Costa Almeria municipalities are set to receive direct Junta de Andalucia funding to help them fight coronavirus.

The Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration regional ministry has allocated just short of €680,000 to assisting localities of less than 1,500 inhabitants and one ELA Autonomous Local Entity acquire materials for dealing with Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --

The amounts of between €6,000 and €21,000 for municipalities including Taberno, Bedar, Partaloa, Maria, Chiivel and Lubrin will be to buy cleaning and disinfection materials, masks, gloves, disinfectant gel and other protection items, and to contract personnel.

“We have to be supportive of the small municipalities, which are the ones which have the least resources”, commented Junta Vice-President and regional Local Administration minister Juan Marin.